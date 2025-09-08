DJI Mic Mini deal: Get a great microphone for just $59!

The DJI Mic 3 may be the latest and greatest from the brand right now, but not everyone needs the top-of-the-line microphone. Not to mention that one is not on sale, and it’s not cheap! If you want to save cash on a quality microphone to begin your content-creation journey, something like the DJI Mic Mini will be much more fitting, and it’s currently at a record-low price of just $59! Buy the DJI Mic Mini for just $59 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re specifically referring to the bundle with one transmitter and one receiver. If you want the one with two transmitters, that one is also on sale at a $60 discount, amounting to $109.

DJI Mic Mini DJI Mic Mini The DJI Mic Mini is an ideal choice for content creators on a budget. Light and portable, the DJI Mic Mini offers universal connection an easy operation. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

The DJI Mic Mini is a great option for anyone looking to get started with content creation, podcasting, or anything that requires recording audio. It is small and discreet, offers an intuitive experience, and with this deal, it is also at a very pocket-friendly entry price.

Because this is the most affordable package, it does not include a carrying/charging case. Instead, you’ll receive the necessary cables and docks for charging both the receiver and transmitter. That said, the experience is just as seamless.

Once linked, the microphone will automatically connect to the transmitter as soon as both are turned on. It’s a wireless system, and it comes with a magnet so you can attach it to any piece of clothing. Of course, it also has a clip if you prefer using that.

The omnidirectional mics make it simple to capture audio regardless of where you place the transmitter. It also offers stereo recording. It even makes recording easier by offering an “Auto Limiting” feature, which prevents audio from clipping. It’s one less thing to worry about (and it’s an important factor).

The receiver is simple and easy to use. It can dock into your camera’s shoe and connects over an included 3.5mm audio cable. If you prefer recording with your phone, it also comes with a USB-C connector, so you can capture great audio directly, even when going mobile.

Surely, making such a small and convenient microphone system has its downsides. Well, it doesn’t have on-board recording, which the DJI Mic 2 and Mic 3 have. You also won’t get 32-bit float recording. Overall, though, it is a great option if all you want to do is record your voice in less noisy environments. If you need more quality and options, you might want to upgrade.

All that said, this is a record-low price on a product that is very rarely on sale. If you are thinking of getting the DJI Mic Mini, you mgith want to act now, before the sale ends.

