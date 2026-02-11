Upgrade your content creation with the DJI Mic 3 at a record-low price!

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Audio is one of the most critical factors in video production. While most mic systems used to be complex and expensive, these all-in-one systems have changed the game. The DJI Mic 3 offers competent audio recording in a package that is simple to understand and use. And thanks to today’s deal, it’s cheaper than ever. Buy the DJI Mic 3 for just $259 ($70 off)

This offer is available on Amazon. It is the package with two transmitters and a single receiver.

DJI microphones have quickly gained popularity, thanks to their great quality and ease of use. The whole package comes in a case, with two transmitters for recording two people at a time. The transmitter can be easily docked to your camera.

Forget about dealing with cables. This entire DJI Mic 3 system is stored in a case that also charges each unit. It also stores extra accessories, such as magnets, for when the clip isn’t as convenient. It also has a USB-C adapter, in case you want to record with your mobile device.

This is DJI’s most recent wireless mic system. The transmitters are smaller and weigh only 16g, making them much more discreet. The case is also quite portable and fits in a pocket.

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

Talking about getting a seamless experience, the DJI Mic 3 will do much of the work for you. You’ll enjoy auto gain control, voice tone presets, noise canceling, internal recording options, and more. It also has a total of 28 hours of battery life, including the charge in the case.

One really interesting addition to this mic system is its support for four transmitters and eight receivers. This opens the door for multi-camera support, simplifying both the shooting and editing process.

You’re getting the whole package with the DJI Mic 3, and it’s a small one, at that. Considering it’s at a record-low price, it’s a great time to upgrade to this one. Go get yours while you can!

