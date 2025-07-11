DJI Mic 2 plummets to new record-low price, saving you $100!

Are you a content creator, or are you looking to become one? Finding the right equipment can be daunting. If you want a microphone that offers good quality, excellent portability, and ease of use, the DJI Mic 2 is among our favorites. Deals on this product are very uncommon, so we can’t ignore today’s sale. Buy the DJI Mic 2 for just $249 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals-focused website. It’s in new condition and comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. That said, there is a sense of urgency here, as the sale is scheduled to end after today! You only have some hours to sign up.

DJI Mic 2 DJI Mic 2 Triple-redundant recording, wireless convenience Equipped with 32-bit float internal recording, wireless transmission up to 820ft, and several hours of battery life, the transmitters included with the DJI Mic 2 wireless audio recording platform are instant favorites. Redundantly record in your pocket and on your receiving camera with one of the best affordable mobile mics. See price at Woot! Save $100.00

The DJI Mic 2 quickly became one of the most popular microphones around. We can see why. This is an all-in-one mic package with everything you need. These are convenient, easy to use, very portable, and offer really good quality for the size and price.

Let’s start with the receiver. This little gadget attaches to your camera’s shoe, and can connect to your camera using a small cable. It will control connectivity with your transmitters and handle all the hard work to integrate your audio to the camera. It has a convenient touchscreen and simple menu, making it easy to change settings and get things running in no time. And if you’re more of a mobile creator, the case stores attachments for USB-C and Lightning ports, so you can easily use it with smartphones.

We love that the transmitters are small and offer a magnetic design. This makes it easy to attach them anywhere. The magnet is really strong, and even the windscreen magnet is improved. I’ve never felt like anything will fall off. That said, there’s also a clip if you prefer that.

Added features include 32-bit float internal recording, noise canceling (which does surprisingly well), mono/stereo recording, about six hours of battery life, and more.

This is still a go-to for content creators, mainly because they work so well without messing too much with the settings. They are easy to set up and operate. If you feel like $349 is a bit too steep a retail price, this $100 discount will feel golden. Especially considering the record-low price of a device that is rarely on sale. We’ve only seen it discounted once before, for a hot second, and it was $269. Hurry up! This deal will be gone tomorrow.