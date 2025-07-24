Save $100 on the DJI Mic 2, still at an all-time low price

The DJI Mic 2 remains a go-to mic system for content creators. As such, it is really nice to see it on sale, and right now you can get it at its all-time low price. If you’ve been looking to improve audio capture for your podcasts, videos, and more, this is your chance. You can take it home for just $249, instead of paying the full $349 retail price. Buy the DJI Mic 2 for only $249 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. There is a limit of 10 units per customer, and the deal is scheduled to be available for eight more days, or “until sold out.” The only caveat regarding this sale is that, while in new condition, you get a 90-day Woot warranty instead of the full manufacturer warranty.

DJI Mic 2 DJI Mic 2 Triple-redundant recording, wireless convenience Equipped with 32-bit float internal recording, wireless transmission up to 820ft, and several hours of battery life, the transmitters included with the DJI Mic 2 wireless audio recording platform are instant favorites. Redundantly record in your pocket and on your receiving camera with one of the best affordable mobile mics. See price at Woot! Save $100.00

Why did the DJI Mic 2 become such a staple in the world of wireless microphone systems? There are multiple reasons, really. This all-in-one mic package has everything most people need to capture quality audio, both in studio and on the go. They are convenient, very user-friendly, and portable, too.

The receiver easily attaches to your camera’s shoe, and plugs into a camera using a small cable. It has a touchscreen with a simple UI that lets you control everything, including the transmitters. And if you are a mobile creator, it even comes with connectors that let you use these with your mobile handsets, with support for USB-C and Lightning ports.

I am a huge fan of the transmitters, which are small and easy to hide. They also offer a magnetic design, which means you can easily attach them to your clothing. The magnet is really strong, and I’ve never felt like the mic is at risk of falling off. If you prefer, it also has a clip.

Some extra features include 32-bit float internal recording, noise canceling (which happens to work surprisingly well), and mono/stereo recording. In terms of battery life, you get about six hours per charge. You can recharge them by simply sticking them into the case, which is very convenient. Recharging is very similar to that of true wireless earbuds.

Again, this is a quality product at a record-low price. You might want to sign up for yours before the sale ends! Content creation tech isn’t cheap, so saving $100 is always nice.