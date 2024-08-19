A new Plex-integrated, ad-free launcher for Android and Google TVs has rolled out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Dispatch is a new ad-free launcher for Android and Google TV devices and is available for download right now on the Google Play Store.

The launcher includes extensive customization options and integrates with Plex to create personalized watchlists based on the user’s existing content library.

You can sign up for a free 14-day trial to test out the platform. After the trial, you can opt for a lifetime license at $9.99 or a monthly subscription at $0.99.

Dispatch, a new launcher for Android and Google TV devices, has rolled out and is ready for public use. Initially announced on Reddit over a year ago, Dispatch recently closed its beta testing phase, and the launcher is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

This announcement was made by Paul Dhaliwal, the developer of Dispatch, via a Reddit post. A noteworthy highlight of the launcher is that it is completely ad-free, giving users access to a far cleaner interface than what is found on most other launchers today. Additionally, Dispatch also integrates with Plex, which is great for users who prefer tailored watchlists that are based on their existing media libraries.

Another standout feature of Dispatch is its extensive customization options, including the ability to hide content that doesn’t interest you as well as the option to toggle on or off any row of content you see on Dispatch’s homepage. So, for instance, if you’re not subscribed to Prime Video, you can hide that particular row so it doesn’t appear on your homepage and clog up your feed.

The launcher includes other user-focused features as well, which can either be enabled or disabled. This level of customization ensures you’re able to consume your preferred content in an environment that’s free of distractions and in line with your exact preferences.

If you’re interested in signing up for Dispatch, you can currently take advantage of the free 14-day trial and explore all the features of this launcher. After the trial period, you can purchase a lifetime license for $9.99 or a monthly license for $0.99.

