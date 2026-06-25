Paid for YouTube TV? You might qualify for cash from Disney's $50M settlement

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Disney has agreed to a $50 million settlement in a lawsuit alleging that its business practices helped raise the prices of YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Subscribers who paid for either service between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026, may be eligible for a cash payment.

Eligible customers must submit a claim by September 8, 2026, while final court approval is scheduled for January 2027.

If you’ve paid for a YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream subscription, some of that money could be coming back your way. According to a report by AL.com , Disney has agreed to a $50 million settlement in a long-running lawsuit that accused the entertainment giant of helping drive up the cost of internet-based live TV services. While Disney denies wrongdoing, the agreement could result in cash payments for eligible subscribers across the US. The legal battle traces back to a class-action lawsuit filed by YouTube TV customers in late 2022 (via Ars Technica). According to the complaint, Disney’s business practices may have contributed to higher prices for live TV streaming services. Subscribers who filed the case argued that distributors were effectively required to include ESPN in their standard channel packages, making it more difficult to offer lower-cost plans.

The complaint also alleged that Disney’s pricing decisions for ESPN and its own Hulu + Live TV service had a broader impact on subscription costs across the streaming industry.

The proposed settlement covers customers who maintained a YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream subscription at any point between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2026. Compensation will depend on how long a person remains subscribed, and the exact payout will vary with the number of valid claims submitted.

Anyone hoping to receive a payment must file a claim on the Online TV settlement website before September 8, 2026. The same deadline applies to subscribers who wish to opt out of the settlement and preserve their right to pursue separate legal action — you must submit a written exclusion request to the settlement administrator at Biddle v. Disney, Settlement Administrator, P.O. Box 4720, Portland, OR 97208-4720.

The case is currently awaiting a final approval hearing scheduled for January 14, 2027. At that hearing, the court will decide whether to give the settlement its final sign-off. If the agreement is approved, payments to eligible claimants would be issued afterward, though the exact timeline could vary due to appeals or administrative delays. In many class-action cases, payouts begin within a few months of final approval.

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