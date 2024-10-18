Attention Disney Plus subscribers: New subscription rates are here!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Disney Plus price hike is now active. The basic plan’s price will increase to $9.99 per month from $7.99/month.

The premium plan’s cost is also going up from $13.99/month to $15.99/month.

The price hike also applies to Disney Plus bundles and its other streaming services.

As of today, October 17, Disney Plus subscribers will start feeling the pinch of rising plan costs as the streaming giant implements its pre-announced price hike. The Disney Plus basic plan with ads will now be priced at $9.99 per month, while the premium plan sees a bump to $15.99. It’s a $2 increase per month for both plans. This price hike marks a new chapter in the ongoing trend of escalating streaming service fees, a reality that subscribers have become all too familiar with.

In addition to Disney Plus, Disney is raising prices for its other streaming services, including Hulu and ESPN Plus. Hulu’s ad-supported plan will now cost $9.99, with the ad-free option rising to $18.99. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus, which includes ads, will now be priced at $11.99.

These changes, which are now live, also affect Disney’s bundling options. The popular bundle that includes Disney Plus and Hulu with ads will now be priced at $10.99, while the ad-free version remains unchanged at $19.99.

All the new rates should apply in your next billing cycle. Subscribers should note that Disney Plus pricing through third-party billing partners may vary, depending on platform limitations and country-specific pricing in the region.

While streamers may be disappointed with the price increases, Disney Plus hopes to add new content that will increase subscription value.

You might like

Comments