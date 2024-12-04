Disney Plus hopes a taste of Hulu and ESPN will tempt you to upgrade your plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Disney Plus is adding an ESPN tile to its app to create a more integrated streaming experience.

For subscribers of the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle, this means seamless access to all their content within a single app.

Standalone Disney Plus subscribers will now have access to a curated selection of ESPN and Hulu content.

Disney Plus is taking another big step in unifying its streaming platforms by introducing an ESPN hub within its app, expanding access to sports content alongside its entertainment programming. Starting today, subscribers in the US can explore a dedicated ESPN tile, joining the previously added Hulu tile.

For users of the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle, this integration creates a one-stop destination for all their viewing needs, making it simpler to switch between sports, TV shows, and movies without hopping across multiple apps. Disney Plus President Alisa Bowen celebrated the update as a milestone for the platform, capping off a year of significant innovations.

Standalone Disney Plus subscribers aren't left out, either.

While they won’t gain full access to Hulu and ESPN Plus libraries, they will see new tiles for both services within the app. These tiles would allow limited sampling, offering curated selections of Hulu series and films, as well as live sports and ESPN programming.

This will give their Disney Plus standalone subscribers a “really easy way to discover everything we offer from these two incredible brands and the ability to upgrade their subscription for the full bundle experience,” Bowen explained.

However, this doesn’t mean all content from Hulu and ESPN Plus is suddenly free for Disney Plus users. The selection available to standalone subscribers is designed to tease the broader offerings, with programming refreshed to align with trending content.

Bowen gave an example in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, noting that ESPN might showcase day-one coverage of the Australian Open to entice viewers toward full-event coverage via the bundle. Similarly, Hulu could let you watch the first season of a hit series ahead of its new season’s release.

Disney’s strategy here is clear: by offering a taste of Hulu and ESPN programming to Disney Plus subscribers, the company hopes to drive more users toward bundling all three services. The Trio premium plan, which includes ad-free access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, costs $27 per month, while a version with ads is priced at $17.

Standalone Disney Plus plans have also seen a price increase recently, with the basic plan now set at $9.99 per month (with ads) and the premium plan at $15.99. Hulu’s ad-supported plan is now priced at $9.99, while the ad-free version costs $18.99. ESPN Plus, which includes ads during live events, is priced at $11.99 per month.

