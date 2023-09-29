Discord is down, users seeing "blocked" message (Update: Back)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Discord was facing an outage, and many users were seeing a “Sorry, you have been blocked” message.

The outage appears to be connected to a Cloudflare outage and maintenance.

Discord is now back, and service has resumed.

Update, September 29, 2023 (10:40 AM ET): Discord is back online. We can confirm that the service is back in operation. Discord mentions that a fix has been implemented, and users who are still seeing the “blocked” message should restart their Discord apps.

Original article, September 29, 2023 (07:26 AM ET): Discord, the popular instant messaging app, is facing an outage right now. Many users are reporting that they are unable to log into their Discord account and are receiving a “Sorry, you have been blocked” message.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

We’re seeing numerous reports from users on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit. Users who have been able to log in face difficulties accessing their chats and message history. Sending and receiving messages are also affected. The outage appears to be pretty widespread, possibly affecting users globally.

However, the outage appears to be affecting the web app and the desktop app. The mobile app for Discord seems to be functioning for now.

Discord’s official status page indicates the company is aware of the error. It also highlights a similar error some hours ago and a fix rollout for the same. However, users continue to face difficulties accessing the service.

DownDetector also indicates a significant spike in outage reports for Discord, which appear to be spread worldwide.

Discord’s official account on X has an outage alert from yesterday, but nothing fresh has been acknowledged for this current outage.

It appears that the outage is related to Cloudflare, which is currently experiencing issues with its Dashboard and API service and has scheduled maintenance of its data center in Doha underway right now.

There’s no word on how long this outage lasts from Cloudflare or Discord. We’ll update this article as soon as we learn more.

