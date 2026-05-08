Having trouble accessing Discord? Outage is impacting logins, messaging, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Discord is currently experiencing a service interruption.

The company is actively working on a fix, but features are still being impacted.

Is your favorite Discord server not working as it should this afternoon? It turns out there’s a good reason for that, as the company confirms that an active issue is impacting user connectivity.

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Discord first reported increased errors a little over an hour ago, and shortly thereafter posted that it believed it had identified the core problem. Impacted users may be unable to start up Discord sessions.

The company has begun taking remediation steps, but this is still an active outage, and many users are still feeling the impact.

As of 4:10pm Eastern, Discord shares that it’s beginning to see its systems recover.

We’ll update this post with new information as it becomes available…

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