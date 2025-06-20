One of the best RPGs of all time is coming to Android on August 5

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Disco Elysium will launch on Android on August 5.

It will feature full voice acting and revamped, mobile-first gameplay.

The first two chapters are free, with the full game costing $9.99.

Disco Elysium is one of the most celebrated titles of the past decade, with numerous awards and accolades under its belt. A mobile port was announced earlier this year, and now it finally has an official release date.

The stylish 2019 RPG will launch on August 5, and it will feature the full voice acting found in The Final Cut version released in 2021. The voice acting is only available in English, but the text has been translated into nearly a dozen languages, with more coming this fall.

The original game has been revamped to fit the vertical format and enable shorter gameplay sessions to make it more accessible on mobile. The idea is that players can hop in and hop out at any time to “captivate the TikTok user with quick hits of compelling story, art, and audio,” according to studio head Denis Havel.

Disco Elysium is one of the most unique and immersive RPGs of all time.

If you haven’t already played it, Disco Elysium is an unconventional RPG where you play as a detective who suffers from drug-induced amnesia. Tasked with solving a murder with the help of your partner, you’ll uncover secrets about your past and the world around you via eccentric dialogue options and tabletop-style dice rolls.

Without spoiling anything, it’s one of the most immersive and unique RPGs of all time, taking home many awards upon its release in 2019. It’s widely considered one of the best examples of video games as an art form, with an art style based on oil painting techniques. It also has a chilling soundtrack by the band British Sea Power, providing a truly unforgettable audio and visual experience.

The first two chapters of Disco Elysium will be available for free on Android, and the full game will cost $9.99. You can pre-register now on the Google Play Store to pick it up on day one.

