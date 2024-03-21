Details about a rival to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 just leaked

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset will have a powerful CPU, according to a new leak.

A leaker claimed that the processor will use Cortex-X5, Cortex-X4, and Cortex-A700 series CPU cores.

MediaTek made a huge splash when it announced the Dimensity 9300 chipset late last year, as this processor eschewed little CPU cores in favor of powerful CPU cores only. It looks like the Taiwanese chip designer could stick with this aggressive approach for its next-generation chip.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the Dimensity 9400 will ditch little CPU cores once again in favor of using the Cortex-X5, Cortex-X4, and Cortex-A7xx series cores. The leaker didn’t reveal a CPU layout, but if it’s anything like the Dimensity 9300 then we can expect one Cortex-X5, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A730 cores.

That would be an extremely powerful CPU setup on paper, but the Dimensity 9400 will come up against stiff competition in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 later this year. Qualcomm already confirmed that this would be the first smartphone chipset with its custom Oryon cores. So we’re keen to see how these two processors fare against each other in this regard.

This isn’t the only information we’ve heard about MediaTek’s next flagship processor, as MediaTek itself confirmed that its next-generation chip will be made on a 3nm TSMC process. A smaller manufacturing process usually means a smaller, more efficient design.

Digital Chat Station adds that the Dimensity 9400 is scheduled to launch in October, so we’ll likely see the first phones with this silicon launching in China before the end of 2024.

The leaker also claimed that the Dimensity 9300 Plus chip was set to launch in May as a mid-year refresh. They added that it would have a 3.4GHz peak clock speed and a GPU clocked at 1.3GHz. The current Dimensity 9300 has a peak clock speed of 3.25GHz, although MediaTek didn’t reveal the GPU frequency.

Either way, we hope to see the Dimensity 9400 in more global phones as the only widely available Dimensity 9300 phones are the vivo X100 and X100 Pro.

