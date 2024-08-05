Detecting hidden cameras might be the next novel phone feature

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A report suggests that Xiaomi Hyper OS 2.0 may have a feature to detect hidden cameras.

The feature would use WLAN signals to scan for suspicious devices in the vicinity.

Frequent travelers would likely welcome such functionality, and it could be adopted by other brands.

You don’t have to be a spy to be concerned about concealed cameras. Frequent travelers are becoming more alert to the risk that they may be secretly filmed in their hotels or Airbnb. Advances in camera technology have also made places like changing rooms and public bathrooms easier to surveil covertly. Xiaomi might be leading the privacy fightback, with reports suggesting that its upcoming OS will be able to detect hidden cameras.

According to a report by Xiaomitime, a leak has revealed that Xiaomi Hyper OS 2.0 may include this novel feature. If true, it wouldn’t be the first time a manufacturer had attempted to offer this functionality, but it would be the most advanced approach yet in terms of a smartphone feature.

The report suggests that the tool could use WLAN signals to detect any possible hidden cameras. Assuming the cameras are connected to the local Wi-Fi network, the phone could scan the network to identify suspicious devices.

The Chinese tech firm may have drawn inspiration from a similar Python-based program named Ingram. The tool, which is available on GitHub, is designed to detect webcam vulnerabilities by scanning IP addresses. It also incorporates tools such as signal strength analysis, SSID broadcasting, MAC address identification, and network traffic analysis.

Should the Xiaomi Hyper OS 2.0 feature prove popular, other smartphone brands are likely to take notice and may choose to implement it on their top devices.

