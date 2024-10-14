Destiny fans can sign up right now to try the mobile spinoff

TL;DR NetEase Games has announced a new mobile game set in the Destiny universe.

The game is a free-to-play sci-fi RPG shooter that explores an alternate Destiny timeline in the post-Dark Age era.

You can sign up right now for the limited access closed alpha test scheduled for November 1, 2024.

It’s hard to believe, but it has been a decade since Destiny first launched. Although the future of the franchise is up in the air due to recent Bungie layoffs and upheaval, players will be getting a new game set in the Destiny universe. That new game will not be Destiny 3, but rather a mobile game created by NetEase.

Today, NetEase Games announced it is developing and publishing a game called Destiny: Rising, with official licensing from Destiny creator Bungie. The game is described as a free-to-play sci-fi RPG shooter that takes place in an alternate Destiny timeline during the post-Dark Age era.

Players will have access to playable hero characters with unique abilities, a shared world, and multiple game modes. It will introduce new characters, PvE and PvP modes, and locations, in addition to characters, modes, and locales you’re already familiar with. You can watch a breakdown of what the game entails in the preview video below.

You’ll be able to play the title in single-player, co-op, and competitive multiplayer, just like the mainline game. It’s important to point out that the game will allow you to choose between touch controls or controller. You also have the choice of playing from a first-person or third-person perspective.

If you’re interested in giving it a try, NetEase has started registration for a limited-access alpha. The alpha test is scheduled for November 1, 2024. When you sign up, you’ll have to select what model of Android or iOS device you have.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments