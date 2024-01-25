Score a record discount on this Dell 27-inch QHD gaming monitor

QHD gaming monitors aren’t quite the premium price they used to be, but it’s rare to see them as cheap as this. The Dell 27-inch QHD gaming monitor just got its biggest price drop to date, knocking the outlay down to only $229.99. This 23% markdown is even better than the holiday discounts we saw on the versatile 27-inch monitor. Dell 27-inch QHD gaming monitor for $229.99 ($70 off)

The monitor boasts a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution on a Fast IPS panel, surrounded by ultra-thin bezels for enhanced visual depth and detail. It integrates technologies like NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VESA AdaptiveSync, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering. A 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time further contribute to fluid, responsive gaming. It’s also equipped for console gaming, supporting up to 120Hz at QHD resolution with HDR via HDMI.

Ergonomically, the stand offers full range height adjustability, tilt, swivel, and pivot options, catering to comfortable viewing angles. The built-in TUV-certified low blue light solution, ComfortView Plus, ensures eye comfort during extended gaming sessions. Another nice touch is the choice of seven pre-set gaming profiles and unique overlays like Night Vision and Chroma Vision, elevating gameplay in various lighting conditions and scenarios.

