It’s almost Halloween and we’ve got some good news for zombie fans out there: Death Road to Canada is now available on Android. The side-scrolling arcade action title, which hit iOS in March, is developed by Rocketcat Games and features old-school pixel graphics, hordes of zombies, tons of weapons and a banging soundtrack — what’s not to like!

Death Road to Canada sees you take control of “a group of jerks” as they travel on a road trip to the last standing nation on the planet, Canada, in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse. It includes randomly generated levels which you must plough through while mowing down up to 500 on-screen enemies at once. It’s all very tongue-in-cheek, with weapons like pirate cutlasses and boomerangs, and you can even insert family members into the game with the character builder.

What’s more, Death Road is published by Noodlecake Studios, known for a host of excellent Android games like Alto’s Adventure and FRAMED, so it’s from a good pedigree.

But it doesn’t come cheap: the title will set you back $9.99 on Google Play, similar to its iOS and Steam prices (though it’s currently a little cheaper on Steam on account of it being part of the platform’s Halloween sale). What you get for that, however, is an actual, complete video game free from ads and in-app purchases. If you’re interested, check it out at the link below.