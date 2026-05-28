Highly rated UGREEN Uno 30W USB-C Charger price drops to $21.99 (27% off)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Charging your devices doesn’t have to be boring. The UGREEN Uno 30W USB-C charger brings speed, style, and versatility to the table, all in a fun robot-shaped package. Thanks to a fresh price drop, you can snag it for just $21.99, which is 27% off its retail price.

This compact charger is powered by GaN II technology, delivering 30W of high-speed charging. For example, it can take your iPhone from 0% to 55% battery in just 30 minutes, making it a handy device when you’re on the go. The design isn’t just about functionality, either — the robot shape adds a playful touch, and a smart LED screen shows the charging status and even displays expressions. Its small, foldable, and lightweight build makes it travel-friendly, while universal compatibility ensures it works with a wide range of devices, from iPhones to MacBooks and beyond.

According to our tracker, the current price of $21.99 is $4.90 lower than its 90-day average, and while it’s just above its all-time low, it’s still very competitive. The price drop happened less than an hour ago, adding to the appeal of the deal’s freshness.

With a glowing 4.8-star rating from over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, this charger has clearly earned its popularity. It’s an excellent option whether you’re looking for a reliable travel companion, a functional desk accessory, or a unique gift.

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