Deal: Save 33% on the top-rated Tapo MagCam

The TP-Link smart home security camera just got its biggest discount ever, down from $120 to only $79.99 on Amazon.
Published on8 hours ago

The TP-Link Tapo MagCam is a feature-packed outdoor security camera that’s drawn some admiring glances. If you’re in the market for such an addition to your smart home setup, now is the best time to pick up the camera. It’s down to an all-time low price of $79.99 on Amazon.

TP-Link Tapo Wire-Free MagCam for $79.99 ($40 off)

We haven’t given the TP-Link Tapo MagCam a try yet, but it’s got glowing reviews from other publications such as PCMag and Wirecutter. This offer is on the wire-free model, which can run for up to 300 days without charge thanks to the extra-large capacity 10,000mAh battery. If charging even this infrequently is a bit of a hassle for you, it can be paired with the Tapo A200 Solar panel for constant charging.

The specs and features of this wireless security camera are impressive for the price. It features sharp 2K video resolution, color night vision, and built-in spotlights, ensuring clear visibility day or night. It supports local storage via a microSD card and cloud storage through a subscription plan — whichever you prefer. The MagCam integrates seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, so it’s well-suited to any smart home setup. Its compact, weatherproof design also makes it easy to install and durable for outdoor use.

Amazon deals come and go without notice, so don’t miss out. You can find it by hitting the widget above.

