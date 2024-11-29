Deal: Save 50% on the TicWatch Pro 5 for the first time

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Ignore the memes — Black Friday does genuinely bring record-breaking deals here and there. Exhibits A and B are the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 and Pro 5 Enduro, which are both at their lowest prices ever on Amazon today. In the case of the TicWatch Pro 5, it’s your first opportunity to get it for 50% off. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 for $174.99 ($175 off)

The smartwatch retails for $349.99, but it is on sale for $209.99 on Amazon. If you clip the $35 coupon on the Amazon page, the wearable drops again to just $174.99. Similarly, the Enduro is already $105 off, but the $35 coupon reduces it to only $209.99.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is a solid Wear OS device, boasting Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 for effective performance. Its dual-display design blends a vibrant AMOLED screen with a low-power mode that adds functionality, including heart rate zone monitoring during workouts. The digital crown makes navigation easy, and it also boasts over 100 fitness modes, robust health-tracking tools, and military-grade durability paired with 5ATM water resistance. Add in impressive battery life, fast charging, and the latest Wear OS features like Google Maps and Wallet, and this smartwatch delivers a premium experience.

The Enduro variant has a slightly slimmer design and a sapphire crystal screen. It also supports faster charging, offering two days of use from a 30-minute charge.

These Black Friday deals aren’t going to last long, so catch them while you can via the widgets above. There are plenty more top smartwatch offers on our Black Friday deals hub.

