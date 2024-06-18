Record deal slashes the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra to $149.99

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Patience pays off when you’re waiting for a great price on top tech, as this deal on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra demonstrates. If you’ve held off to this point, you’ve been rewarded with the lowest price ever on the smartwatch, which is down to $149.99 on Amazon right now. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra for $149.99 ($80 off)

This discount beats the previous all-time low price of the wearable by $20. While it’s $80 off the typical price, it represents a 50% markdown from the original retail price of the watch.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra WearOS meets durable design The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra offers fast performance and throws in a advanced health-monitoring features like irregular heart rate and atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection, as well as mental fatigue and energy level assessment. Powered by Wear OS, the smartwatch also sports a unique dual-screen display and battery life for days. See price at Amazon Save $80.00

The Pro 3 Ultra boasts multi-day battery life thanks to its unique dual-display system. The watch face on the secondary display can be personalized with 18 different backlight colors, and the FSTN display offers an always-on option that uses minimal battery while still showing the time and basic stats. The wearable is also designed for durability and meets military-grade standards. Advanced health tracking features include heart rate monitoring, irregular heart rate detection, and atrial fibrillation detection. Plus, it offers stress level and energy level assessments.

This rare deal may not be available for long. Check it out while you can via the widget above.

