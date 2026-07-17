Deal: The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro has never been cheaper!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro stands out in a crowded phone market by doing something different. TCL built this midrange Android phone around its matte, paper-like NXTPAPER display, which is made to cut glare and make the screen easier on your eyes. There’s also a deal on it right now at Amazon, which makes this a good time to take a closer look.

A big part of the appeal is the 6.9-inch 120Hz display. TCL is aiming this phone at people who read a lot, work on the go, or want a screen that feels a bit more like paper than glass. The NXTPAPER experience is focused on eye comfort, anti-glare use, and a paper mode that fits reading, schoolwork, and creative tasks. TCL also gives it some extra toughness with IP68 water and dust resistance, which is still nice to see at this level.

The phone launched in the US earlier this year, with 256GB and 512GB storage options. TCL is clearly positioning it as a budget-to-midrange pick that offers something different from the usual race for flagship power. For students, readers, and productivity-focused users, that could be the main reason it stands out.

As for the deal, Amazon has the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro down to $279.99 from its $329.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 15% discount relative to the RRP, saving you $50. It also matches the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, so this is about as good a time as any to grab it.

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