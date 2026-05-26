First Amazon deal on the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G slashed price to just $229.99

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

If you’re tired of screens that strain your eyes, this phone might catch your interest. The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G smartphone is packed with features that prioritize eye comfort and productivity. Even better, it’s now available for $229.99, which is $55 off its retail price of $284.99.

The standout feature of this device is its NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology, which mimics the feel of paper while reducing blue light exposure by up to 61%. It includes handy display modes tailored for different activities, from vivid daily use to a relaxing e-reader-style setting. AI integration supports tasks like transcription and summarization, making it a great tool for staying organized. Plus, its advanced camera system includes a 50MP main lens and a 32MP selfie camera, ensuring sharp and vibrant captures from any angle.

On the performance side, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 8GB RAM (and an optional 8GB virtual RAM), handles multitasking with ease. The phone also boasts 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB. With its 6.8-inch FHD+ screen featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, dual speakers with DTS audio, and a massive 5010mAh battery with fast and reverse charging, it’s built for both work and play. The unlocked carrier compatibility makes it a versatile choice for users across AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and more.

According to our our price history tracker, the deal price is $44 less than its 90-day average price of $273.99, making it a good choice if you’re shopping for powerful features at a lower price.

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