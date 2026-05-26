Fresh deal drops the Sony WH-CH520 headphones price to just $38

Whether you’re catching up on your favorite podcast or listening to music during your commute, a solid pair of wireless headphones can make all the difference. If you’re on the hunt for quality audio gear at a great price, the Sony WH-CH520 headphones just dropped to $38 on Amazon (28% off the usual price).

The Sony WH-CH520 headphones bring a lot to the table. With up to 50 hours of battery life, you can charge less and listen more, and its USB Type-C quick charging allows for an impressive playback time of up to 90 minutes from just a three-minute charge. Comfort was clearly a priority, as these headphones feature lightweight construction, soft earpads, and an extra head cushion, making them a perfect companion for all-day use. The built-in microphone provides hands-free calling, and the headphones can simultaneously pair with two Bluetooth devices for added convenience. There’s also the EQ Custom feature through the Sony Headphones Connect App, allowing users to tweak sound settings to suit their personal taste or choose from existing presets based on specific music genres.

According to our price tracker, it’s a nice find compared to the 90-day average price of $50.50, which means you’re getting it well below its typical cost. While not at its absolute lowest price, you’re only $5 away from that milestone. The deal also just dropped six hours ago, so you’re early to it.

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