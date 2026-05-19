Deal: Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones drop below $400, matching the record-low price

DealHunt / Android Authority

Music lovers know that having the right headphones can make all the difference. If you’re in the market for high-quality noise canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM6 is currently priced at $398, which is a nice $60 drop from its previous price of $458. This represents a 13% discount off the retail price.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones stand out for their exceptional noise cancelation. They feature the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3, which optimizes sound quality with 12 microphones for superior noise canceling and clear calls. These headphones are co-created with mastering audio engineers, ensuring that the audio remains true to the artist’s intent. With 30 hours of battery life, adaptive noise cancelation, and ultra-clear calls, they are designed for both comfort and performance.

This is an excellent deal because the current price is $32.38 below the 90-day average and matches the all-time low. In addition, the price dropped just seven hours ago, so it’s likely to be popular. Check out the deal on Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones combine cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design, making them a top choice for anyone looking to enjoy immersive sound without distractions. Don’t miss the chance to grab these at a low price that won’t last long!

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