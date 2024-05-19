The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are a steal at $140 off

Zak Khan / Android Authority

It may now have a successor, but that doesn’t stop the Sony WH-1000XM4 from still being among the best wireless headphones you can buy. The iconic cans are on sale from Adorama at the lowest price we’ve ever tracked right now, with a $140 discount dropping them to just $208. Sony WH-1000XM4 for $208 ($140 off)

For context, the headphones have never sold this cheap on Amazon — indeed, they’re still at their full $348 retail price from the Bezos mega-retailer at the time of writing. Adorama isn’t offering the blue colorway, but you can pick up either the black or silver models with the full $140 markdown applied.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4 An exceptional pair of noise canceling headphones. High-quality Bluetooth codecs, great sound, improved noise-canceling, good battery life, and smart features like auto-pause and Bluetooth multipoint make the Sony WH-1000XM4 a great all-round pair of headphones. See price at Adorama Save $140.00

The Sony WH-1000XM4 offers plenty of premium features that audiophiles will appreciate. Key highlights include excellent active noise cancelation, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for seamless switching between devices, and the innovative speak-to-chat function that pauses audio when you speak.

The headphones are comfortable, with an improved ear cup design, and battery life is strong at around 20 hours with ANC on. Quick charging provides another five hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge. The Sony Headphones Connect app unlocks further customization and features, making the headphones versatile for various listening needs.

The word is out about this deal, so it’s likely selling out fast. Hit the widget above to check it out for yourself.

You might like

Comments