Hot deal: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now $350 off!

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Foldable phones are still redefining what a smartphone can be, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the most impressive examples available. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to own one, the Z Fold 7 is currently available for $350 off its $1,999.99 list price, bringing it down to $1,649.99.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 takes multitasking to the next level with its expansive 8-inch inner screen, enabling up to three apps to run simultaneously. When closed, the 6.5-inch cover display feels just like a traditional smartphone, so it’s practical for everyday use. Samsung has packed this device with a 200MP camera and their Pro-Visual Engine, giving you an unmatched photography experience for a foldable. From advanced photo editing options like Best Face and Photo Assist to smooth performance powered by its custom Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Z Fold 7 is built for those who expect both style and substance. Plus, the updated design features a tougher Armor Aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for added durability. Check out the deal on Amazon

The main factors contributing to this great deal include the price being $86.15 lower than the 90-day average, though it remains $70 above its all-time low. This is a decent discount for those interested in a premium foldable.

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