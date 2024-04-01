Record $220 price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The offer is available on all four colorways of the flagship Android phone, so you’re free to match the hue to your own aesthetic. The base 256GB model is also on sale, but at 10% off, you’re paying the same for either variant. You might as well go big.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512GB) Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. See price at Amazon Save $220.00

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a beautifully sleek design and solid specs to match. It’s powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset and features a larger 3.4-inch cover display, dubbed the Flex Window, offering expanded functionality and convenience for users without the need to open the phone. It’s equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 12MP wide-angle main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Dual Pixel Autofocus, alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera, offering a 123-degree field of view for capturing expansive landscapes and group photos.

The durability of the foldable is ensured by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum materials, along with an IPX8 water resistance rating. The hinge has been redesigned to eliminate gaps, providing a tighter and more seamless look. The main attraction, a 6.7-inch internal display, boasts a brighter screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, making visuals more vibrant and smooth. All these features are packaged in Samsung’s thinnest foldable design yet.

