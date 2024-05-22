Unbeaten $132 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There’s never been a better time to buy Samsung’s flagship smartwatch than today. The 47mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is down to just $297.71 on Amazon right now, with the $132 price drop no doubt timed to coincide with the Samsung Discover sale. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) for $297.71 ($132 off)

We called this wearable the best smartwatch for Android users. The record deal is only available on the silver colorway, suggesting that stock is limited and you may not have long to act. You can also save $20 on select Samsung Watch bands when you buy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) The rotating crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Amazon Save $132.28

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm impresses with its elegant design, bringing back the beloved rotating bezel for a more traditional aesthetic and effortless navigation. It ships with Wear OS 4 and offers a bright and vibrant AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness, making it easy to read even in direct sunlight. The watch delivers a pleasing software experience, featuring a quick-release button for easy band changes and upgraded health tracking sensors, including ECG and a skin temperature sensor. With improved internal specs and a smooth user interface, it’s a top choice for Android users seeking both style and functionality.

Check out the deal while you can by hitting the widget above.

