Top deal has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro down more than 50%

The best part of Discover Samsung week is the knock-on effect that the sale has on the previous generation devices. We just spotted that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is still the latest ‘Pro’ model of wearable, is at an all-time low on Amazon, taking a massive $250 price dive to just $199.99. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $199.99 ($250 off)

Not only is this a record-low price, but it’s not even a close contest. The best offer we’ve tracked on the Samsung smartwatch prior to today was around $150 off, so the chance to save 56% is well worth a look. The deal is only available on the black colorway, suggesting we might be looking at a limited stock.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung's first adventure watch is a winner Building on the Galaxy Watch 5's base with a much hardier body, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also features multiple health and fitness tracking tools, a bigger battery, and a better navigation system. All these improvements make for a great all-round smartwatch whether you're in the boardroom or out on the trail. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is designed to be durable, with a titanium build and sapphire crystal glass for increased resistance against wear and tear. It features a large 590mAh battery, promising up to 80 hours of use on a single charge, and fast charging can reach 45% battery in just 30 minutes. A suite of advanced health monitoring tools includes the addition of a body temperature scanner and a bunch of comprehensive fitness tracking metrics tailored for outdoor adventurers. You even get features like GPX file navigation for precise route tracking during hiking and cycling. The inclusion of a D-buckle sport band adds to the watch’s premium feel and secure fit.

