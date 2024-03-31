Best deal yet on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus at $131 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

A holiday weekend has delivered a delicious new deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, with the mid-range tablet dropping to $469 for the first time ever. We spotted that the $130 markdown is only available on the silver model of the device, which often indicates that you won’t have long to catch this record-low price. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for $469 ($131 off)

The other colorways are still great value at $100 off, and that discount is matched on the Android tablet’s smaller sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Multiple colors of the slate are down from $450 to $349.99 this weekend.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus features a large 12.4-inch display and is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM in this base model. The tablet is equipped with a robust 10,090mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging for quick power-ups. Users will appreciate the IP68 rating for durability against dust and water, alongside the convenience of the S Pen included for seamless navigation and creativity. Its compelling combination of hardware and features, like a dual-speaker system and the option of microSD expansion, make it a solid choice for day-to-day use.

