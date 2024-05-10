Best deal yet on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at $110 off

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE was already one of the best-value Android tablets you could buy at its $450 retail price, so it’s hard to make the case against upgrading with today’s deal. The 2023 Samsung slate is 24% off on Amazon right now, giving you the chance to pick it up for a record-low price of just $339.99. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $339.99 ($110 off)

This deal relates to the base 128GB model of the tablet, and is only available on the silver colorway. Don’t worry — that’s the coolest one. While not an obvious pairing, you’ll also get 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited thrown in for free.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Essential features in a 10-inch Android tablet Available in Wi-Fi or 5G variants, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an affordable take on the powerful Tab S9 line. An Exynos chipset powers a WUXGA+ 10.9-inch display, which is backed by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. See price at Amazon Save $110.00

There’s nothing budget about the features or specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It sports a 10.9-inch LCD display and 90Hz refresh rate, delivering a reasonably sharp resolution despite not being OLED. The Exynos 1380 chip provides for a smooth everyday performance and supports multitasking with up to three apps side by side. For creative types, the S Pen is not only supported but also included, while the dual AKG-tuned speakers offer more-than-respectable audio with Dolby Atmos support.

The lightweight build of the tablet is complemented by an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, plus you’re getting Android 14 out of the box with five years of security updates and four Android OS upgrades guaranteed. It might not have all the bells and whistles of its flagship sibling, but it’ll impress most users and it’s a bit of a bargain at this price.

We doubt this deal will last the weekend. If you’re keen to know more then you can check it out for yourself via the widget above.

