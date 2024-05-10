Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Best deal yet on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at $110 off
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE was already one of the best-value Android tablets you could buy at its $450 retail price, so it’s hard to make the case against upgrading with today’s deal. The 2023 Samsung slate is 24% off on Amazon right now, giving you the chance to pick it up for a record-low price of just $339.99.
This deal relates to the base 128GB model of the tablet, and is only available on the silver colorway. Don’t worry — that’s the coolest one. While not an obvious pairing, you’ll also get 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited thrown in for free.
There’s nothing budget about the features or specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It sports a 10.9-inch LCD display and 90Hz refresh rate, delivering a reasonably sharp resolution despite not being OLED. The Exynos 1380 chip provides for a smooth everyday performance and supports multitasking with up to three apps side by side. For creative types, the S Pen is not only supported but also included, while the dual AKG-tuned speakers offer more-than-respectable audio with Dolby Atmos support.
The lightweight build of the tablet is complemented by an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, plus you’re getting Android 14 out of the box with five years of security updates and four Android OS upgrades guaranteed. It might not have all the bells and whistles of its flagship sibling, but it’ll impress most users and it’s a bit of a bargain at this price.
We doubt this deal will last the weekend. If you’re keen to know more then you can check it out for yourself via the widget above.