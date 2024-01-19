Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is just $1 off its record-low price
While other Samsung devices are grabbing the headlines this week, Amazon has quietly dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 to just $699.99. That’s $100 off and only $1 away from the best price we’ve ever tracked on the Android tablet.
Sporting an 11-inch AMOLED display, the Samsung tablet offers a vibrant and bright screen that’s suitable for outdoor use. It includes an S Pen stylus for note-taking or creative types, and the quad Atmos-compatible speakers deliver impressive audio quality, surpassing many laptops in clarity and volume.
Encased in a durable aluminum chassis, the Tab S9 is remarkably thin at 5.9mm and lightweight at 498g. It boasts an 8,400mAh battery, as well as an IP68 rating, offering water and dust resistance — not a common feature on tablets. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM in this model.
