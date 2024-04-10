Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 slashed by 40%

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

If Samsung is going to keep serving up record-breaking deals on its tablets, we’re going to keep spotlighting them. This time it’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which just dived to an all-time low price on Amazon. The 40% markdown has reduced it to just $418.56. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $418.56 ($281 off)

It’s an extraordinary offer, as the Android tablet was selling at its full $700 retail price at the start of the month. The deal is only available on the Graphite colorway, although we doubt many bargain hunters will care about that detail.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 An excellent tablet for just about anyone in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a beautiful blend of design, performance, and flexibility. This is a powerful slate with an excellent widescreen display, an included S Pen, and plenty of extras. See price at Amazon Save $281.43

The Galaxy Tab S8 has now been succeeded by the Galaxy Tab S9, but there’s still a lot to really like about it. The TFT LCD display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset provides for swift and efficient performance. This base model comes with 128GB of storage, but a welcome microSD slot allows you to expand that up to 1TB. A dual-camera setup on the back is respectable for a tablet and capable of 4K video recording, alongside a selfie camera that also supports 4K. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, and comprehensive GPS support, and the tablet’s 8,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging.

The huge discount and the deal being limited to one colorway suggest that this offer won’t last long. Hit the widget above to check it out.

