Score 35% off the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just weeks after launch

You expect to have to wait more than a month or two to score a 35% discount on a new Samsung Galaxy device, but we never look a gift horse in the mouth. An Amazon Exclusive deal has taken a big chunk out of the already affordable price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) today, with the Android tablet starting from just $229.99 in the sale. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) for $229.99 ($100 off)

There’s a $100 markdown on the base 64GB model of the tablet, which works out to 30% savings. But you might as well pay the extra $30 to save $140 on the 128GB version. That said, file space isn’t a big concern as both variants offer expandable storage via microSD card.

The slate offers a sleek metal design with a 10.4-inch TFT screen, running on the Exynos 1280 chipset. A 7,040mAh battery keeps it running for hours, while 15W charging quickly gets it back up to speed. The tablet includes an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera, making it suitable for capturing moments and video calls. With dual speakers featuring Dolby Atmos, Samsung DeX support, an included S Pen, and a 3.5mm audio jack, it’s built for productivity and entertainment.

Ready to upgrade at a cut price? You’ll find the deals for both models via the widget above.

