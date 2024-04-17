The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus drops in price again — now just $159.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Just when we thought the fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus had ended, Amazon said hold my beer. Not only is the offer back, but it’s better than ever. The budget Android tablet is now on sale for just $159.99, which is a 27% discount and the lowest price to date. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $159.99 ($60 off)

Given that our reviewers named this slate as the best cheap Android tablet, we love to see it dropping to a record-low price. Both colorways are available, and the $60 markdown also applies to the 128GB model of the tablet, reducing it to $209.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is the complete package for budget tablet shoppers. It features an 11-inch, 90Hz display and runs on the Snapdragon 695 processor plus 4GB of RAM in the base model or 8GB of RAM in the 128GB variant. The device keeps its predecessors’ design ethos but adds enhancements like quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a headphone jack, and up to 1TB microSD storage expansion. You really couldn’t ask for much more at this price.

