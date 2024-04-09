Flash 33% price drop on the Samsung Galaxy S22

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We often advocate for stepping back a generation or two when it comes to getting value in your next Android phone, especially as the tech has plateaued in recent years. I did it myself, recently getting the Galaxy S22 Plus, and I love it. Amazon is making it an even more tempting prospect today, with a record 33% price drop on the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 handset. Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB) for 568.20 ($282 off)

This is one of Amazon’s limited-stock deals, which means that there are only so many devices to be claimed. When they’re gone, they’re gone. We caught it fairly early, but one-third of the phones had already been claimed at the time of writing. If you’ve made it here on time, you can get the Phantom Black model for its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB) Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB) The smallest and cheapest phone in the series While it's the entry phone of the Galaxy S22 series, this handset still offers plenty of power, a gorgeous screen, great cameras, and a fantastic software promise. It's also compact enough to easily use with one hand. See price at Amazon Save $281.79

The Galaxy S22 is still an impressive device. It sports a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 8GB of RAM. For photography, it offers a versatile setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The battery capacity is 3,700mAh, supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, somewhat less than its predecessors but adequate for its size. It’s protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus front and back, plus an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

It should be clear that you won’t have long to pull the trigger on this deal, so hit the widget above if it sounds right for you.

