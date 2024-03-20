Deal: Catch the Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro at low of $34.99

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is off and running. While perhaps not one of the most glamorous deals, we think the Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro offer might be one of the hidden gems. A 30% discount on the bundle has dropped it to just $34.99, equaling its all-time low from the holiday season. Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro for $34.99 ($15 off)

The Roku hardware is for those craving more from their streaming experience. The sleek device packs a punch with 4K HDR streaming, meaning you’ll get to see your shows and movies with clarity and colors that maximize your TV’s capabilities. Its fast Wi-Fi connection keeps buffering at bay, so you can seamlessly hop from one episode to the next or switch between streaming services without a wait. And while it centralizes your streaming platforms, you also get The Roku Channel, which offers an array of free live TV channels.

The included Roku Voice Remote Pro is the latest handy addition, providing a rechargeable option that eliminates the need for batteries. It incorporates TV controls and personal shortcut buttons, making it easy to navigate all aspects of your TV and the Roku interface with a single remote. Voice controls offer a hands-free option to manage your entertainment or find a misplaced remote by simply saying, “Hey, Roku.” The remote’s Headphone Mode also offers a personal listening experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in your shows without disturbing others.

Learn more about this great deal by hitting the widget above.

Comments