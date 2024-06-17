The Google Pixel Tablet hits its lowest price ever ($129 off)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We labeled the Google Pixel Tablet as the best Android tablet for Google fans. Unsurprising, perhaps, but this is a fantastic slate, especially as a first iteration as Google returned to the tablet market. Having never previously been on sale for less than $400, now is your first chance to score the Pixel Tablet for just $369.99, courtesy of Woot. Google Pixel Tablet for $369.99 ($129 off)

The offer is on the version of the tablet that comes with the Charging Speaker Dock. It’s an important distinction to make because you can now get the tablet without this accessory, but you’d want it to effectively replace your smart home hub with the multi-purpose device.

Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Tablet The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. Update 2024: Now available without the stand. See price at Woot! Save $130.00

The Google Pixel Tablet offers a unique blend of tablet and smart display features. The tablet itself boasts a 10.95-inch LCD display powered by the custom Tensor G2 chip, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks. Audio quality is commendable both on and off the dock, thanks to the upgraded speaker. With long-term software updates, Pixel-exclusive features, and a decent 7,020mAh battery, it fits well within Google’s ecosystem. While the 60Hz display and camera quality aren’t top-tier, the Pixel Tablet remains a great slate choice, and the bundled Charging Speaker Dock transforms it into a smart display with enhanced audio.

There are only a few days left to run on this deal, and that’s if the tablet doesn’t sell out first. Check it out while you can via the widget above.

You might like

Comments