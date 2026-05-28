Oura Ring 4 price slashed to $399 on Amazon

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Fitness tracking just got a little smarter — and a lot more stylish. The Oura Ring 4 delivers advanced health metrics in a sleek, minimalist design. Right now, it’s dipped down to $399 on Amazon, saving you $100 off the regular $499 retail price.

What makes the Oura Ring 4 stand out is its combination of features and design. It tracks over 50 health metrics, including sleep quality, stress, and heart health. Using smart sensing, the ring adapts to you, ensuring accurate data 24/7. With up to eight days of battery life, it’s also low-maintenance — you can set it and forget it, whether you’re working out or hitting the town. Plus, it comes with a month of Oura membership included, giving you access to its dedicated app for deeper insights.

According to our tracker, the price drop occurred today, and while $399 is $100 below the 90-day average, we don’t know how long it will last. Still, this fresh price cut provides considerable value, especially if you’ve been eyeing the Oura Ring.

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