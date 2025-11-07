This unbeatable Nothing Headphone 1 deal might be the perfect Friday treat

Tom Triggs / Android Authority Despite their controversial aesthetic, the Nothing Headphones (1) have many handy features under the hood.

The Nothing brand is certainly a look, and if it’s the kind of retro style that you’re after, you won’t want to miss this Amazon deal. The Nothing Headphone 1 cans were $30 off a couple of months ago, following their summer release, and the retail giant is going one better today with a 15% price drop on the highly rated headphones. Nothing Headphone 1 for $254 ($45 off)

The discount translates to $45 off the Nothing Headphone 1, bringing its price down to $254 — a price point we’ve never seen beaten. The offer is available on both the black and white colorways, so you can pick up the pair that best complements your vibe.

Nothing Headphone 1 Nothing Headphone 1 Stylish over-ear headphones. The Nothing Headphone 1 mark a bold debut in the over-ear headphones space, featuring USB-C audio, built-in spatial features, and a rare IP52 rating. See price at Amazon Save $45.00 Limited Time Deal!

We rated the Nothing Headphone 1 highly in our review, particularly for their excellent noise canceling, strong call quality, and eye-catching retro design. These are Nothing’s first over-ear headphones, blending a transparent, aluminum build with design cues reminiscent of vintage Sony Walkman gear. You get 40mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC support, and both USB-C audio and a 3.5mm jack. Battery life is impressive at up to 35 hours with active noise canceling or 80 hours with it off, and a five-minute charge provides more than two hours of playback.

Tom Triggs / Android Authority Nothing's multifunction button controls many handy features on the fly.

The Nothing Headphone 1 are also IP52-rated for dust and water resistance, making them premium headphones you can confidently wear during workouts or commutes. Controls are fully tactile, with a roller, paddle, and multifunction button that handle playback, volume, and ANC adjustments. You can fine-tune that sound through the Nothing X app with an eight-band EQ, toggle spatial audio, or set up dual-device connectivity. Pairing is seamless on both Android and iOS thanks to Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

As with almost all Amazon deals, we couldn’t tell you whether this one will end in a week or an hour, so don’t miss your chance. The widget above takes you to it.

