Deal: Surprise $40 price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch is one of those products that’s almost never on sale. Seriously, the original model was released seven years ago, and it’s no cheaper now than it was then. We’ll take any discount on it that we can find, and Amazon just surprised us with a $40 price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED. This means you can get it today for $309.99. Nintendo Switch OLED for $309.99 ($40 off)

The deal is only available on the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con model of the Switch OLED, and you won’t see it as soon as you open the Amazon page via the widget below. Amazon sometimes hides its prices for reasons best known to the retailer, but adding the handheld console to your cart will show the reduced rate.

Nintendo Switch OLED Nintendo Switch OLED Everything you love about the regular Switch, made better The Nintendo Switch OLED is a slightly upgraded version of the original Switch. It has a larger OLED display, double the internal storage, a significantly better kickstand, and a new dock with an Ethernet port built-in. The Switch OLED also comes in a new white colorway that looks pretty snazzy. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

The Switch OLED was launched in October 2021 and added a few enhancements over the standard model. It features a larger seven-inch OLED display, offering better color accuracy, contrast, and true black levels compared to the original LCD screen. It then doubles the internal storage to 64GB and incorporates an upgraded kickstand that spans the entire back with adjustable positions. You also get improved audio quality in handheld mode, and a built-in Ethernet port in the redesigned dock enhances connectivity.

This deal is going to be very popular, so it may not last long. Check it out for yourself via the widget above.

