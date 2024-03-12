Last chance to get $200 off the Best-of-CES Narwal Freo X Ultra vacuum

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Narwal Freo X Ultra has a hefty price tag, but in the case of this robot vacuum, it’s worth every cent. The high-end smart home appliance made our Best of CES 2024 Awards list for a reason. We can also offer you a coupon code to drop the price by $200, but it’s only valid until midnight tonight. Narwal Freo X Ultra for $1,199.99 ($200 off)

The coupon code NARWALNEW unlocks the deal. Just head to the Amazon page and add the Freo X Ultra to your cart, then apply the coupon code when you get to the payment section of the checkout. It’ll drop the price of the cutting-edge vacuum to $1,199.99.

$200 coupon for Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum $200 coupon for Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum Our floors have never looked cleaner Powerful suction, anti-clog dirt channels and brushes, LiDAR and laser sensors, and a convenient self-cleaning base station make the Narwal Freo X Ultra one of the best robot vacuums we've seen for home users. Safe and efficient operation for wood, tile, carpet, and nearly every floor surface in between. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Use code: NARWALNEW

The market-leading features of the Narwal Freo X Ultra are too numerous to mention here but include a Tri-Laser Navigation & Avoidance system that ensures an efficient cleaning path, avoiding wet carpets by raising mop pads when necessary. This tool, combined with an unparalleled 8200Pa suction power, ensures a thorough clean, capturing 99% of particles on hard surfaces.

Another impressive feature is the unique seven-week dust storage capability, which utilizes advanced dust compression technology to minimize maintenance. The Freo X Ultra’s base station compounds that convenience by offering auto washing, drying, and self-cleaning functionalities. The vacuum uses DirtSense Technology via sensor arrays and algorithms to continuously monitor and adjust cleaning efforts, and it even has a certification for its innovative floating brush system that avoids hair tangling. We could go on but suffice to say, it’s the complete package.

Remember, the coupon code expires in less than 24 hours, so don’t miss the boat. Hit the widget above to find the deal.

Comments