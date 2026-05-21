The JBL Charge 6 Bluetooth speaker is $50 cheaper in this Amazon deal

Whether you’re hanging out by the pool or hosting a rooftop party, great music is the glue that makes it memorable. The JBL Charge 6 is here to elevate your gatherings with bold, rich sound packed inside a tough, portable speaker. Right now, you can snag it for $149.95 on Amazon, saving $50 compared to its retail price.

The Charge 6 brings plenty to the table for fans of portable audio. It delivers surprisingly rich bass and crisp highs, enhanced by JBL’s new AI Sound Boost feature, which adjusts audio in real-time for the best experience. It boasts up to 28 hours of playtime, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and drop resistance from heights up to one meter. The built-in power bank ensures your tunes can keep going while your phone stays charged, and the removable sturdy strap makes it easy to carry on the go. With Auracast compatibility, you can connect multiple JBL speakers to keep the music flowing seamlessly across a larger space.

Check out the deal on Amazon