Deal: The Google Pixel Tablet is more than $100 off right now

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The best tablet for Google fans is a whole lot cheaper today. An Amazon deal has slashed the price of the impressive Google Pixel Tablet by 20%, dropping it to just $399. This matches it’s all-time low price we last witnessed during the holiday season. Google Pixel Tablet for $399 ($100 off)

Marking Google’s 2023 return to the tablet market, this 10.95-inch device integrates the Google ecosystem through its Tensor G2-powered features and sets itself apart with a unique Charging Speaker Dock, transforming it into a smart display similar to a Google Nest when docked. The deal is on the base model of the Pixel Tablet, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an even bigger price drop on the 256GB version, which is $150 off at only $449.

Google Pixel Tablet Google Pixel Tablet The portability of a tablet and the smarts of a Nest Hub. The Pixel Tablet is a 10.95-inch slate with Tensor G2-powered features that doubles up as a Nest Hub smart display/speaker when placed in the Charging Speaker Dock. See price at Amazon Save $100.99

The LCD display of the device delivers a commendable brightness of 500 nits, and while the tablet lacks a dedicated Google stylus or keyboard, it supports USI 2.0 styluses and third-party Bluetooth keyboards. The 7,020mAh battery might seem modest compared to its pricier competitors, but it should keep you going for 12 hours

The deal on the Pixel tablet could end at any time. Hit the widget above to avoid missing out.

