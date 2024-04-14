At 30% off, the Google Pixel 7a has never been this cheap

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7a tops our list of the best cheap Android phones you can buy. Although, at its $499 retail price, many wouldn’t consider it to be in the budget category. What isn’t in dispute is that this is a killer deal, with Amazon dropping the price of the handset to its lowest point ever of just $349. Google Pixel 7a for $349 ($150 off)

This is around $25 less than the previous best offer we’ve tracked on the phone. Only two of the three colorways that Amazon stocks are at the sale price, which may mean that the deal is being snapped up quickly. You can choose from the Charcoal or Snow hues.

The Google Pixel 7a boasts significant upgrades on its predecessor, particularly with its photography capabilities. It introduces a high-resolution 64MP primary camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide and a 13MP front camera. It also features a more responsive 90Hz OLED display that provides smoother transitions, housed in a sleek frame with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. In addition to increased RAM and the inclusion of wireless charging—a first for the Pixel A-series—the Pixel 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, ensuring efficient performance across tasks.

