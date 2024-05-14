Record deal slashes 46% off the Eufy Security SoloCam S220

A wireless outdoor security camera is a mainstay of any decent smart home setup, and Amazon has dropped a humdinger of a deal on such a device. The Eufy Security SoloCam S220 just hit its all-time low price of $69.99, marking a 46% price drop. Eufy Security SoloCam S220 for $69.99 ($60 off)

We’ve tracked deals on the 2023 SoloCam S220 before, but never this deep, and it was selling for almost full price until this offer. The deal is on the one-camera pack, but you can save between 30% and 40% on the multi-device packages. You’ll find all the options via the widget below.

This camera couldn’t be a whole lot more convenient. Its compact, wire-free design allows for easy installation, and the solar charging capability allows for continuous power with just three hours of sunlight daily. 2K resolution and advanced night vision, featuring infrared LEDs and an f/1.6 aperture, provide clear footage day and night.

Beyond that clarity, it’s also equipped with AI human detection and compatibility with HomeBase 3 for facial recognition, but there aren’t any monthly fees to pay. Other nice features include an IP67 rating, two-way audio, voice assistant integration, and customizable detection zones. Not bad for $69.99.

Hit the widget above if you're ready to upgrade.

