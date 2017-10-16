One of the advantages that Android has over iOS is expandable storage. It feels good when you are close to running out of space and all you need to do is throw in a microSD card slot to have that much more space for images, videos, and more. It feels even better when you can grab that expandable storage on the cheap, which is what you can do through Amazon right now.

Editor's Pick Best microSD cards For a while, and particularly in 2015, it looked like expandable storage via microSD card was going by the wayside, with OEMs sacrificing this feature in favor of sleeker designs and premium build qualities, leaving …

From now through the end of the day, you can save a good chunk off of SanDisk microSD cards, flash drives, and portable SSDs. Whether you need something as small as a 32 GB flash drive or something as convenient (and pricy) as a 1 TB portable SSD, many of the company’s products are on sale.

If we were to recommend a few, we would start with the 128 GB microSD card. Not only is that more than enough storage for most folks, but you can get it for $37:

As for flash drives, it’s hard to beat a 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive for a little over $23:

Finally, Apple and Google have doubled down on the “wireless is the future” mantra with their respective 2017 flagships, so why not get ahead of the curve with a 128 GB wireless flash drive.

Thankfully, the number of discounted SanDisk products runs in the double digits, so there is a little something for everyone. You can find some of our other recommendations below:

Remember that these deals end in five hours, so if you had your eye on any of these products, now might be a good time to pick one up.