The CMF Watch Pro 2 falls to $39 in a return to its Prime Day price

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The CMF Watch Pro 2 just dropped to $39 on Amazon, down from its $69 recommended retail price. That’s a $30 saving, or 43% off RRP, and it’s the best deal we have seen ever, matching the Prime Day price.

At this price, the CMF Watch Pro 2 stands out as a low-cost smartwatch with a strong feature list. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling, and IP68 protection. Battery life is rated at up to 11 days, which is a big plus if you do not want to charge your watch every night.

It also covers a wide range of health and fitness features, including heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, stress, and activity tracking. For workouts, it supports 100+ sports modes. Another nice touch is the focus on style, with customizable bezels and watch faces that let you change the look without buying a much pricier wearable.

CMF has also continued updating the watch, with additions like optional matching always-on display watch faces, crown visual effects, and closer ChatGPT-related functions on compatible Nothing and CMF phones. That ongoing support helps add even more value to the deal. Amazon shoppers also seem happy with it, as the smartwatch holds a 4.4-star rating.

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