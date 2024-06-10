The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar drops $150 to record-low price

There’s never been a better time to pick up the latest high-end Bose soundbar than today. While the offer lasts, Best Buy has a $150 price drop on the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar, giving you the chance to upgrade your entertainment center for just $749.99. Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $749.99 ($150 off)

We hadn’t previously tracked a discount of more than $100 before this new deal, so it’s worth a look if you need to step up your movie night hardware. The Smart Ultra Soundbar is available in either black or Arctic White, so you can match it with your decor.

This soundbar leverages Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology to distinctly place music, dialogue, and effects throughout the room. The soundbar features six full-range transducers, including two upward-firing dipole speakers, creating a sense of sound from every direction, and its AI Dialogue Mode ensures ultra-clear vocal clarity by balancing voice and surround sound. Setup is straightforward with HDMI eARC or optical audio connections and the Bose Music app, and the soundbar supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Chromecast, enabling versatile streaming.

We have no intel on how long this deal will last, so don’t think on it too long if you’re interested. Hit the widget above to check it on.

