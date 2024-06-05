Best deal yet on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Bose has seen little reason to massively discount its latest and greatest wireless earbuds since they hit the market in September, but we may just be seeing the brand soften on that policy today. One colorway of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds is down to $239 on Amazon right now, representing the first 20% price drop on the buds. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $239 ($60 off)

While not perfect, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer a premium experience that includes top-tier active noise cancelation (ANC), enhanced by an ergonomic design that ensures a secure and comfortable fit. Each earbud weighs a light 7.1g and features a unique ovoid nozzle that stays in place without causing discomfort. With an IPX4 rating, the earbuds are fairly resistant to moisture, making them suitable for various weather conditions.

On top of those features, the buds support Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless, providing high-resolution audio and low-latency listening. The well-implemented touch controls allow easy navigation without disrupting the fit, while the capacitive touchpads ensure a seamless user experience. Battery life is very respectable, offering six hours of playback on a single charge and additional top-ups from the case to get you through the day.

A deeper discount on one colorway of a device is often a clue that the deal won’t last long, so catch it while you can. The widget above takes you to it.

